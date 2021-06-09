Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s ties are healing since the birth of Lilibet

The arrival of baby Lilibet Diana has proven to be a good sign for Prince Harry's relationship with his father Prince Charles.



If reports are to be believed, the estranged father-son duo is back in contact, not long after the Duke of Sussex confessed publicly in a chat with Oprah Winfrey that the Prince of Wales stopped returning his calls.

Insider disclosed to The Daily Telegraph that the two are staying in “regular contact” with one another since the birth of the heir apparent’s youngest grandchild, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

It was further claimed that Charles is speaking to Harry “frequently” and that their relationship has “turned a corner following the raft of shocking claims.”

The news comes weeks after Prince Harry attacked his father and accused him of inflicting trauma on him. During Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Harry told Oprah Winfrey: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to [Prince] William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s gonna be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense.”

“Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids," Harry added.

Back in March, during his and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah, he admitted his relationship with Charles was strained as he was let down by his father.

“I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know,” said Harry.