Haris Rauf determined to give his best to remaining PSL 2021 matches

Lahore Qalandars' fast-bowler Haris Rauf speaking to Geo News via video link. Photo: Faizan Lakhani.

Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Haris Rauf on Tuesday said that he is determined to give his best to his team and make it win all the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition.



At the same time, Rauf said that he wants to become the best bowler in the tournament.

Speaking to Geo News via video link from Abu Dhabi ahead of the tournament which is set to kickstart from Wednesday, Rauf said that his side’s match against Islamabad United is crucial to giving the team an early momentum.

“It is good that PSL 6 is finally restarting and I hope that the passion and following will be the same as it was when the tournament was stopped in March,” he said.

The fast bowler said that the Qalandars’ have the strongest bowling side which is very important for any team in T20 Cricket.

“In the shortest format of the game, you win matches if you’ve good bowling and we have a strong bowling unit. Rashid Khan’s availability for these matches is a booster for us,” he said.

He went on to say that Lahore played very good cricket last season as well but fell short of the trophy.

"This time, we’ll play better than before and try to lift the trophy. My personal goal is like that of any other bowler — to be the best bowler of the tournament,” he said.

Replying to a question, the young pacer said that the heat in Abu Dhabi may be an issue but professionals can’t complain about the condition.



“We have almost acclimatised here,” he said.

“Bubble life is also difficult but there’s no choice. I am thankful that we are, at least, getting the opportunity to play the sport that we love. It would’ve been far more difficult for all of us if there was no cricket. So, we have to endure something to get something."

Rauf said that his goal is to give the best to his side and try to win all the remaining matches. The fast bowler said that he wants to bowl as quick as possible and "control the batsmen’s mind."

“I want to be bowling intelligently by reading the mind of the batsman I am bowling against. I don’t have any batsmen singled out as my possible target, so whoever is there will face the same passion from me," said the 27-year-old cricketer who emerged from the franchise’s player development programme (PDP).