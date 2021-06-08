Kim Kardashian comments on Khloe Kardashian's birthday post for Kanye West

Kim Kardashian seems to have brushed off her drama with her ex Kanye West as she commented on a birthday post for him.

The Skims founder’s sister Khloe Kardashian had posted a photo which featured the Yeezy designer, her man Tristan Thompson and Kim in a beachy setting.

The Good American founder had wished Kanye a happy birthday and called him her “brother for life” despite his split from Kim.

Kim in turn did not remain mum but rather commented the balloon emoji which signified that she too wanted her ex to celebrate despite not being together anymore.

Kim and Kanye, who share four kids together, called it quits after six years of marriage.



