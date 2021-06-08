Prince Harry wishes to raise Archie and Lilibet differently than Prince Charles

Prince Harry said Charles was not emotionally available and open to his kids

Prince Harry is envisioning to raise his kids, Archie and Lilibet, differently than he was raised by his father, Prince Charles.



The Duke of Sussex said Charles left him to suffer after his mother, Princess Diana's demise.

In his mental health series for Apple TV+ with Oprah Winfrey titled The Me You Can't See, Harry said Charles inflicted trauma on him.



"My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you,'" Harry said, according to The Mirror.

"That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite," he added.

The Duke of Sussex said Charles was not emotionally available and open to his kids.

However, he noted, he plans to raise his kids differently.

"If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids," Harry said.