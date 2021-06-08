Angelina Jolie celebrates birthday with kids amid Brad Pitt custody drama

Angelina Jolie said she was barred from helming new projects because of her family situation

Angelina Jolie rang in her birthday with her kids in New York last week as after their bitter legal drama.



The Salt actress did not shy away from commemorating her big day, as she was snapped arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.

Earlier, the court granted Pitt and Jolie 'joint custody' of their children 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

According to a source, the court have joint custody as a “tentative decision.”

In an interview recently, Jolie said she was barred from helming new projects because of her family situation.

“I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April.