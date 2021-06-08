Shailene Woodley says she moved in with Aaron Rodgers right away

The 'Fault In Our Stars' actress said the two were meant to be together

Shailene Woodley said she could not resist moving in with fiance Aaron Rodgers.



The Fault In Our Stars actress said the two were meant to be together, after things in their relationship moved pretty fast in the early days.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley said in the July/August 2021 issue of Shape.

“We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” she continued.

Revealing more about their relationship, the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum said she and Aaron were meant to be together.

“I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together,” she told the magazine.

Woodley got engaged to the Green Bay Packers player in February this year.