Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affeck committed to making romance work

Jennifer Lopez thinks Ben Affleck is extremely smart and has a lot of great input

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are wholeheartedly willing to give everything it takes to make their relationship work.



The duo is already operating as a couple, telling friends that they are together.

“J.Lo and Ben are very much a couple and have been telling friends that they're together,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.



“When they first reconnected, they had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while. It was, so now they are both fully in it," the insider said.

Ben and J.Lo were seen reuniting for the first time in Montana almost a month ago.

“[They have] talked about the past and why things didn't work out. They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in. They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy," said the source.

Lopez in particular “is elated and really trusts Ben. Ben is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input.”