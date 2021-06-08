Jennifer Lopez ‘always wanted’ relationship with Ben Affleck to ‘work out’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance is the talk of town as they continue their secret and public outings.



It now appears that their relationship was a long time coming, as revealed by a source who said that the Hustlers actor “always loved” Ben and is getting to know him again.

“Jen is still taking things slow with Ben but they are progressing so nobody is surprised by sleepovers. This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last,” the source told HollywoodLife.

“They’ve been meeting up a lot secretly and also not so secretly will continue to do so because it feels good for her and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. Ben is comfortable for her. They’re just getting to know one another again,” they went on to say.

The grapevine also shared that J-Lo is “telling friends she’s always loved Ben and she always wanted it to work out. At first, her friends were surprised this was happening and thought it wasn’t real, but now, everyone sees this is turning into something.”