Tue Jun 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Tue, Jun 08, 2021
Mahira Khan prays for victims of Ghotki train crash, pleads for investigation

Mahira Khan sent out her prayers for the victims of Ghotki train crash that claimed over 60 lives on Monday, and pleaded for a probe into the incident.

The superstar took to Twitter and prayed for the victims of the incident and expressed her condolences to those affected by it.

The Parey Hut Love actress tweeted, “Awful awful news about the train accident at Ghotki.”

She further said “Prayers and condolences for those affected by it” with a folded hands emoji.

Mahira continued “I hope, pray and plead for an investigation into this incident. And the right decisions to be taken accordingly.”

