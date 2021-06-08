Queen Elizabeth extends invite to Prince Harry to make amends

Tensions seem to be easing out at the Buckingham Palace for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ever since they welcomed their second child.



Reports have revealed hat Queen Elizabeth II has extended an invitation to Prince Harry to eat with her at Windsor Castle, which comes as a major gesture towards reconciliation amidst the couple’s recently escalated feud with the royals.

A courtier dished the details to the Daily Mail, saying: "It’s a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty. The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through."

Moreover, the source said that the monarch had extended the invitation to her grandson, prior to the arrival of his and Meghan’s daughter—named after Her Majesty and the late Princess Diana—Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

It was further disclosed that during Harry’s trip back to the UK, Meghan and the children are expected to stay back in California.

The meeting with the sovereign over lunch would be the first one-on-one interaction the Duke of Sussex will have with the Queen since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals.