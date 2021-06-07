Meghan and Harry break royal protocol for second time with daughter's birth

Meghan and Harry's decision to keep the birth of their little angel private is in contradiction to royal tradition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced to the world that they have given birth to their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on June 4.



However, they did not make a statement about the addition to their family until June 6.

The couple's decision to keep the birth of their little angel private is in contradiction to royal tradition.

When Meghan gave birth to her son, Archie, she did not make an announcement until two days later.

The name of the hospital was kept private, until it was revealed Meghan welcomed Archie at the Portland Hospital.

As seen in Kate Middleton's delivery, an announcement was made when she went into labour with all three of her kids, followed by another after the delivery.