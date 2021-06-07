 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
June 7, 2021

Fans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for 'stealing' Queen's nickname

Mon, Jun 07, 2021
Fans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘stealing’ Queen’s nickname

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got branded “dreadful” for allegedly attempting to steal Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname.

It all began once Dan Wootton question the ‘odd’ naming decision by the parents in a tweet that read, “Am I the only one thinking it's a bit odd they would give their child a name so connected to the Royal Family they're so desperate to distance themselves from?”

Shortly thereafter a fan gave her own thoughts regarding the decision and admitted, “I think it’s strange to give her a nickname of a nickname, just call her Lily, Lily Elizabeth Diana. Lilibet too is so personal to the Queen I somehow feel they’ve been disrespectful, almost stolen it, I find it hard to explain. Not spelling honour correctly irritated me too!”

Check it out below:


