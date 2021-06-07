 
close
Mon Jun 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 7, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘licensed’ domain name for Lilibet Diana

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 07, 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘licensed’ domain name for Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly filled to have the domain name Lilibet Diana licensed shortly after her birth.

The news was brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin, and during her interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain she was quoted saying, “They've made a domain, Lilibet Diana, they did that yesterday.”

“The domain is that nobody can use that email and they can use that for any sort of commercial work they want to. They've licenced it.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment