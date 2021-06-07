Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘licensed’ domain name for Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly filled to have the domain name Lilibet Diana licensed shortly after her birth.

The news was brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin, and during her interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain she was quoted saying, “They've made a domain, Lilibet Diana, they did that yesterday.”

“The domain is that nobody can use that email and they can use that for any sort of commercial work they want to. They've licenced it.”