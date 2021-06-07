UK or US: Lilibet Diana's citizenship questions answered

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into this world many were wondering what will be her citizenship.

For the unversed, the little girl was born in California in America while her royal link ties her back to Britain.

It is revealed that she will get both American and Britain citizenship just like her big brother Archie Harrison.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry continues to hold UK citizenship but Meghan did not complete the requirement of three years in the UK in order to receive the passport.

The couple had welcomed their daughter on Friday.