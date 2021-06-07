 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen gush over daughter Luna’s dance recital snap

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen gush over daughter Luna's dance recital snap

John Legend recently turned to social media and uploaded a photo of Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna  at their dance recital.

The photo in question featured both Chrissy and Luna sitting sitting in the fresh air with summer themed dresses.

While Chrissy sported a floral strappy piece, Luna was all decked out in a red dress with a flower accessory atop her head.

Check it out below:


