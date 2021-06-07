 
close
Mon Jun 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 7, 2021

Princess Eugenie pens loving note to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on Lili’s birth

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 07, 2021
Princess Eugenie pens loving note to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on Lili’s birth

In celebration for little Lili’s birth, Princess Eugenie’s penned a short note to her “dear cousins” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the event of their daughter’s birth.

The note was posted to Instagram with a picture of the duo lying on the grass and a caption that read “Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn’t be happier for you all.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment