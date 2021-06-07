Princess Eugenie pens loving note to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on Lili’s birth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In celebration for little Lili’s birth, Princess Eugenie’s penned a short note to her “dear cousins” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the event of their daughter’s birth.
The note was posted to Instagram with a picture of the duo lying on the grass and a caption that read “Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn’t be happier for you all.”