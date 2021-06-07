Prince William and Kate Middleton sent gifts to Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet

Prince William and Kate Middleton are overjoyed about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcoming their daughter last week, despite the latter couple's continuous attacks at the British royal family.



After extending wishes on social media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also sent gifts to their new niece all the way from the UK to California, USA, as per insiders.

In a chat with Us Weekly, a source said that Kate and William were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.”

On their official social media pages, Kate and William extended felicitations to Harry and Meghan, writing: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday that they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 in Santa Barbara. The name of their newborn is a nod to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Princess Diana.

