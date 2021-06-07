Inside Angelina Jolie's surprise birthday celebration with her kids

Superstar Angelina Jolie turned 46 on Friday in style, surrounded by her children as they celebrated her big day.



The Maleficent actor was given a surprise celebration by her children as she marked her 46th birthday at Los Angeles restaurant TAO.

In a chat with PEOPLE, a source said: "They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out.”

Jolie co-parents her six children—Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12—with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Last month on Mother’s Day, Jolie had let fans in on her bond with her children during an interview with Extra.

"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something,” she said.

"It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry. They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry … 'Oh, there she goes!'" she added.