Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take time off work to bond with daughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quietly stepped away from their work after the birth of their second child by taking a parental leave.

Following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be taking their parental leaves.

The pair issued a statement that read: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

They also quietly announced their decision to take a parental leave in the footnote of their Archewell website, saying: "While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!"