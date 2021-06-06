Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet's position in line of succession revealed

With the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, many were wondering where the little one would stand in the line of succession.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussexx had announced that their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

They have named the little one after after Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The arrival of the little girl now puts her eighth in line to the throne.