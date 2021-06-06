Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘attraction’ is ‘more apparent’: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ‘attraction’ has reportedly grown exponentially ever since they shared a close reunion.

The news was brought forward by an insider who was quoted telling Fox News, “They are looking forward to what the future holds.” Since they “have always had an inevitable and natural attraction towards one another.”

The source also went on to claim that, since their reunion, the chemistry between the duo has reached new heights. Now that “they've reconnected, that has become even more apparent. They have realized that no time has passed and that they're ‘bound to be’.”