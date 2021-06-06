 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 6, 2021

Naimal Khawar urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 06, 2021
Naimal Khawar urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine

Naimal Khawar has urged her millions of fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine after she received her jab on Saturday.

Naimal received her Covid-19 vaccine and shared a photo with fans on social media.

She took to Instagram and posted her photo, face covered with emoticons, and confirmed she received coronavirus vaccine.

Naimal Khawar wrote in the caption “Covid-19 Vaccinated”.

She also urged her fans to get vaccinated. “Get vaccinated guys!”.


