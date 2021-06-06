The Queen ‘will never’ strip Prince Harry’s titles over mental health concerns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sources believe Queen Elizabeth will never strip Prince Harry of his royal titles due to fears surrounding mental health.
The claim was made on Twitter by royal author Angela Levin and in her admission, she wrote, “My view is that Harry's family in London are very worried about his mental health and think slamming the royal door in his face could have devastating consequences.”