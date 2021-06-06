 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2021

The Queen ‘will never’ strip Prince Harry’s titles over mental health concerns

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 06, 2021

Sources believe Queen Elizabeth will never strip Prince Harry of his royal titles due to fears surrounding mental health.

The claim was made on Twitter by royal author Angela Levin and in her admission, she wrote, “My view is that Harry's family in London are very worried about his mental health and think slamming the royal door in his face could have devastating consequences.”

Check it out below:


