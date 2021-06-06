Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late father on his 92nd birthday

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his late father Sunil Dutt on his 92nd birthday, saying ‘Always holding my hand through thick and thin’.



The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor took to Twitter and shared a sweet throwback photo with a heartfelt note.

In the picture Sunil is seen holding son’s hands as they both smile.

Sanjay said “Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!”.

Last month, Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional post to pay tribute to father Sunil Dutt on his 16th death anniversary.

Sunil died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home on May 25, 2005.