Rohanpreet Singh sends love to wife Neha Kakkar on her 33rd birthday

Indian singer Rohanpreet Singh extended love and sweet wishes to his wife Neha Kakkar on her 33rd birthday, saying “I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives”.



Rohanpreet took to Instagram and posted a PDA-filled photo with Neha and wrote “Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar Today Is Your Birthday. Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho.”

“Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. (I promise I will also give you every happiness).”



“I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love,” he said and added “I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!!”

“I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!!! God Bless You Nehu My Queen.”