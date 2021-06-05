Sophie Wessex describes moment 'when everything went still' at Prince Philip's funeral

Sophie Wessex said 'everything went still' when she saw Prince Edward walking behind Prince Philip's body

Sophie Wessex revealed the royal family's tough times during Prince Philip's funeral in April.



In a recent chat with the Telegraph, the Earl and Countess of Wessex revealed the gut-wrenching moment when everything stopped during the Duke's funeral.

"It was when the order was given to the soldiers to invert their weaponry," she said in Saturday's issue of Telegraph Magazine.



During that moment, military personnel are required to point their rifles down and bow their heads as they wait for Philip in his hearse.

Sophie added that 'everything went still' when she saw Prince Edward walking behind Prince Philip's body. "I think the fact that there were so few of us only served to raise the intensity of it."

Meanwhile, Prince Edward shared, "It's always difficult with these kinds of things because you're in the middle of it, so you've got no idea what it necessarily looks like from the outside. It became really poignant to be there because it was suddenly so very intimate."

To this, Sophie said, "You don't actually think about lots of people watching, because it becomes so personal."