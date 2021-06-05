Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to skip Trooping of Colour with Queen this year

The reason behind Meghan and Harry's absence from Trooping of Colour is the former's pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be a part of Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebrations, commemorated on the Trooping of Colour on Saturday, June 12.



The reason behind the couple's absence is Meghan's pregnancy, wherein she has been having some issues lately.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to travel to the UK because of the latter's pregnancy, said a source close to them.



While Meghan's exact due date is not confirmed, it was earlier revealed their daughter will arrive in the summer.

Earlier, Meghan was barred to fly to England in April for Prince Philip's funeral as well.

Meanwhile, the royal family released a statement regarding the Trooping of Colour. It said, "The Queen will view a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark Her Majesty’s Official Birthday, on Saturday 12th June.

"The parade will be held by the Household Division, and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped. His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent, Colonel, Scots Guards, will accompany The Queen."