Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's plans for summer

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are making plans on how they would take a trip together during the summer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are painting the town red strong with their constant outings.



The duo, after reuniting, is making plans on how they would take a trip together, during the summer.

JLo and Aflleck "are discussing summer plans," a source told PEOPLE, who noted that they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.



"They also want to take a trip," the source added.

Meanwhile, Lopez "is incredibly happy" after reigniting her romance with Affleck, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship," the source shared.

Affleck was spotted leaving the Latino singer's house over the weekend, as well as spending time together on a dinner date in Miami.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," said the insider. "They are very happy together."