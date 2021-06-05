Coronavirus in Pakistan: Active cases falls below 50,000 for the first time in two months

The number of recoveries nationwide has reached 717,009 so far. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid a decline in the COVID-19 positivity ratio, Pakistan's active cases on Saturday fell below 50,000 for the first time in two months, according to the latest government data.

On March 29, Pakistan had 48,566 active cases which continued to spike due to rising positivity ratio in Punjab and KP.



The country reported a positivity rate of 3.81% as of today.



Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 83 new fatalities after which the death toll reached 21,189.



On the other hand, 860,385 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 322,350 coronavirus cases, Punjab 341,789, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,072, Balochistan 25,589, Islamabad 81,626, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,456, Gilgit Baltistan has reported 5,629 cases.