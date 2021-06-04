Sindh to hold ninth, matric exams in July; MCQs to carry 50% weightage

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 4, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

KARACHI: Sindh has decided to conduct the exams of martic and ninth in July, the province's education minister Saeed Ghani said Friday.



The education minister, addressing a press conference outside Sindh Assembly, said Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will carry 50% marks, short questions 20%, and long questions 30%.

Ghani said the education boards do not disagree with the new examination policy, as he responded to reports the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen's (IBCC) reservations over the decision.



"Some boards' chairmen may have disagreed with the education policy and this policy might be harmful," he said, adding he was hopeful of finding a way out of this dilemma in the future.

The education minister said the decision to reopen educational institutions would be made in a day or two, but whenever it is taken, the government would make sure to do it through consultations with relevant stakeholders.

A day earlier, Ghani had said the provincial government is headed towards the "reopening" of sectors, with restrictions to be eased in the coming days.

He added that if economic activity in Karachi is curtailed, then it will harm the Sindh government as well.

On July 1, the minister had said the upcoming matric and intermediate examinations 2021 would be held in July, and the dates of exams will be decided in the next two days.

The minister was addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House Media Cell in Karachi where Ghani said he had already decided to conduct annual exams for matriculation and intermediate classes in Sindh while other provinces were yet to take the decision.

All decisions were taken after consultation with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department’s steering committee, experts, and all stakeholders of the education sector, he clarified.