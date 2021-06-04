Prince Harry to give Queen ‘lovely nod’ in newborn’s name

Prince Harry is reportedly thinking about giving Queen Elizabeth a “lovely nod” with his naming decision for unborn daughter.

The name in question is one of Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nicknames, Lily, and one which Prince Philip would affectionately use to grab her attention.

A royal insider spoke to OK! Magazine about the upcoming decision and admitted, “It would be a lovely nod to The Queen who was known as 'Lillibet' during her childhood but it's also always been one of Harry's favourite names.”

“Back in 2019 when the Duchess was pregnant with Archie, she and Harry took part in a walkabout in Merseyside and someone in the crowd later revealed he'd asked her how she spells her daughter's name - Lily. He took great interest in it.”