Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to face royal family next year after fiery allegations

Royal family will be eagerly waiting to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son Archie and his little sister in 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will come face to face with the royal family after making a barrage of bombshell claims against them.



The reunion will happen next year when the Sussexes travel back to the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee in 2022.



As confirmed by multiple sources to Page Six, Harry and Meghan will 'not be iced out' by the monarch.

A well-placed insider said that Harry and Meghan will be expected to make their way to the UK to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

As per the source, the royal family will be waiting to meet the Sussexes, along with their daughter, due this summer for a four-day weekend, including a party at Buckingham Palace.

“Of course they’re invited, it’s a family event!” the source revealed, pointing out that both Harry and his brother, Prince William, wore their Jubilee medals at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

Meanwhile, another insider said that “so much” can change in a year, adding that the royals will be eagerly waiting to see Archie and his little sister in 2022.