The Queen’s true thoughts on Prince Harry’s actions revealed: report

An expert recently weighed in on Queen Elizabeth’s true feelings regarding Prince Harry’s sordid attacks against the Firm as well as her parenting tactics with Prince Charles.

The claim was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwillaims and in his interview with the Daily Star he claimed, “The Sussexes’ activities, when they’ve spoken out, have been very very damaging. There’s no doubt about it.”

He also added, “[The Queen] has realised how unhappy they were, but speaking out in the way they have is a totally different thing.” At the end of the day “The Queen will have found the way the Sussexes have handled things, I think, deplorable.”