Katy Perry sheds light on the realities of motherhood

Lyricist and singer Katy Perry recently shed light on her struggles embracing motherhood.

The pop star wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with L'Officiel magazine and was quoted saying, “When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you.”

She also added, “I had 35 years of calling the shots and doing what I wanted to do, zipping all over the world and taking care of my career," she said. "Now I have this huge responsibility to look after such an incredible gift. It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood that you want to probably do differently. I want to do it differently.”

“Now I get it. Now I realize this is it. This is the living part. Every day I’m like, ‘When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?’”

Before concluding Perry made it a point to add, “There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back.”