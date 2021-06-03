Brad Pitt is focused on children’s wellbeing in his custody war with Angelina Jolie

Tinseltown's leading A-lister Brad Pitt is making sure his focus remain his children and their wellbeing during his custody war with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



A source dished the details to Metro.co.uk about the Ad Astra actor wanting his focus to be his and Jolie’s six children, after a judge ruled in his favour recently, granting him joint custody.

“This decision was a significant development towards Brad finally having additional custody, but the process is still ongoing,” revealed the source.

“His priority has and continues to be for his children’s wellbeing and for more time with them. He has kept things private and this decision only became public after a response for the other side was shared with the AP,” they went on to say.

The news comes days after it was reported earlier that Jolie was “bitterly disappointed” by Pitt and the ruling that came in his favour.

An insider earlier told Page Six: “There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.”

“Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this,” they said.

“This trial lasted for several months and there were a ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this,” they added.