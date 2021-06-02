enterBTS’s ‘Butter’ music video makes history on Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS recently made it to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart once more and ARMYs are overjoyed.

The news was announced over on Billboard’s official Twitter page and according to the cumulative findings, the music video for Butter has broken all records and managed to make its way to the top of the list.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Butter is the group’s second hit to make it to the top. Other notable mentioned include Dynamite from the Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) collaboration as well as Life Goes On.

