Khloé Kardashian interacts with Twitter fans about her height

American reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has attracted a number of controversies. Recently, she has been accused of doctoring her images on social media as she appeared to be of differing heights in separate pictures.

Previously, the 36-year-old television personality had rejected all such allegations as baseless. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted to have a healthy interaction with her Twitter fans as she also offered an explanation to them about her height.

One of her fans @Khlocaine_ highlighted the topic of her height with the help of snaps of the reality star. She looks smaller than her sister Kylie Jenner in height.

"left pic giving STALLION, right pic giving average height and kylie is like 5'6" [approx. 168 cm] right?????? @khloekardashian WHAT'S TEA? how tall are you? stop shrinking. shrink AFTER we meet," @Khlocaine_ tweeted.

In the same tweet, the Twitter user posted another snap of the KUWTK star, which is a mirror selfie. But here, she looks taller. The spirited Khloe Kardashian offered her fan a quick explanation.

"Hahahaha I love you," Khloe Kardashian said. "So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I'm leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense?

"I don't wanna look like a giant standing next to her. Although she is perfect height," she said.

Khloe Kardashian also commented while responding to a fan in the Twitter thread: "I'm tall and fabulous. That's what it equals."

Khloe also pumped up a fan who felt insecure because of her good height.

"I am 5'11 [approx. 180 cm] and i was always so insecure to wear heels because of my height ???? Tall women like you inspired me sooo much to leave this insecurity," Twitter user @khloeroses wrote.

"Oh my gosh I absolutely love it! Embrace your height! You're so beautiful!" Kardashian encouraged her.

"Strut your stuff! We are well we don't have. Sadly but I'm telling you that you're perfect just the way you are."