Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares heart-touching snap with Vin Diesel

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker touched fans'hearts with an adorable post with Vin Diesel.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old shared a snap where she can be seen giving a loving hug to Vin while the actor’s daughter Hania embraced her father on his other side.

The black and white grainy photo was captioned: "family <3,"

It didn’t end that as the Fast and Furious star commented “All love, Always…” on the post.

This is not the first time the two have given support to each other publicly as they have been doing so since Paul’s tragic death from a car crash at age 40.

