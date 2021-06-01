close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
June 1, 2021

After Jennifer Lopez getaway Ben Affleck spends time with kids

Web Desk
After Ben Affleck's romantic getaway with Jennifer Lopez, the actor spend some time with his kids over Memorial Day Weekend.

The Way Back star was spotted in the company of his 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and nine-year-old son Samuel grabbing some lunch.

The actor’s 15-year-old daughter Violet, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was not seen during their outing.

During the car ride home, the Afflecks seems to have had a fun singalong to the radio.

