Twinkle Khanna grateful to fans as she reaches one crore Covid-19 fundraiser goal

Indian star Twinkle Khanna has extended gratitude to everyone after she reached her Covid-19 fundraiser goal of one crore for oxygen concentrators to help coronavirus patients.



Taking to Instagram, the Baadshah actress revealed “With your help, we have reached our goal- to raise Rs 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.”

Twinkle Khanna further said in the caption “It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed.”



“I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you.”

Last month, Twinkle Khanna distributed oxygen concentrators among coronavirus patients in Punjab and Delhi.