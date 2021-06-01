Eminem ends dispute with Snoop Dogg in new song

American rapper Marshall Mathers, known as Eminem in music world, has resolved his dispute with Snoop Dogg in his new song and it seems the feud is officially over between the two singers.

The 48-year-old's new song suggests as the two rappers are finally burying the hatchet and returning to a friendly relationship months after rift.

Eminem, on the remix to Killer with Jack Harlow and Cordae, has revealed that he and Snoop Dogg spoke and squashed their beef.

The two singing giants' feud started last summer after Snoop failed to include Eminem in his top 10 list of rappers, claiming on The Breakfast Club that although Eminem might be a great lyricist, a lot of his success should be attributed to the platform Dr Dre gave him at the beginning of his career.

Now Eminem has confirmed that things are, indeed, good as he addressed the situation in his lyrics again. On the remix to Killer with Jack Harlow and Cordae, he revealed that they spoke and squashed their beef.

‘Just called Snoop and I talked to him, we all cool/Dre, me, and the Dogg good, Doc, we got you’, he raps.

Snoop supported this version of events by reposting the song on his Instagram Stories.

Snoop Dogg also set his cap at playing next year’s halftime show at the Super Bowl in a kind of rapper-style edition of the Avengers with Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem.