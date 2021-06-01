Jennifer Aniston gets emotional as she describes her feelings about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston, who returned to the Friends set after 17 years, got emotional while sharing her feelings about joining the cast of the hit sitcom that shaped her career.



The 52-year-old actres said it was like 'time traveling' to a specific era of her life as she appeared at the reunion special for HBO Max.

Aniston, who graced the show last week, has now detailed just how emotional it was to go back to the special that rose her to prominence.

The award-winning actress said: 'It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way. It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney - we got tears out of.'



Aniston – who played Rachel Green in the sitcom from 1994 to 2004 – admitted she and her costars were 'very naive in what [they] were expecting' when they returned to Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. Studios to film the reunion.

Jennifer Aniston and other principal cast members appeared together at Friends reunion special,which also featured a large number of guest stars, including Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington and David Beckham, among others.

