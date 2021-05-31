close
Mon May 31, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 31, 2021

Check out Sadaf Kanwal's message to hubby Shahroz Sabzwari on 1st wedding anniversary

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, May 31, 2021

Pakistani model Sadaf Kanwal shared a touching message to her husband Shahroz Sabzwari to mark their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared an adorable throwback selfie from their nikkah day which featured the happy couple smiling from ear-to-ear.

The finished it off with an adorable caption wishing her dear husband.

"The Happiest ‘Selfie’ of my Life- Happy Anniversary @shahrozsabzwari," she captioned the post.

She received many congratulatory messages from the fraternity.

"Mashallah," actress Minal Khan commented.

Fouzia Aman and Iqra Aziz too commented the same for the star.

Take a look:



