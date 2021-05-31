Check out Sadaf Kanwal's message to hubby Shahroz Sabzwari on 1st wedding anniversary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani model Sadaf Kanwal shared a touching message to her husband Shahroz Sabzwari to mark their first wedding anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared an adorable throwback selfie from their nikkah day which featured the happy couple smiling from ear-to-ear.
The finished it off with an adorable caption wishing her dear husband.
"The Happiest ‘Selfie’ of my Life- Happy Anniversary @shahrozsabzwari," she captioned the post.
She received many congratulatory messages from the fraternity.
"Mashallah," actress Minal Khan commented.
Fouzia Aman and Iqra Aziz too commented the same for the star.
Take a look: