Mon May 31, 2021
Raven-Symoné sheds light on 28 pound weight loss journey

Raven-Symoné sheds light on 28 pound weight loss journey

Raven-Symoné recently shed light on her 28 pound weight loss and the changes she encountered along the way.

The star got candid on Instagram Live and admitted, “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin. see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey.”

“Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s--- ton of weight. You're incredible honey. You're doing so good. Right now I'm doing a 48-hour fast so we're on that journey right now.”

