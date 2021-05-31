Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker exude couple goals in new snap

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have not been shy when it comes to giving fans some insight on their romance.

From romantic getaways to ski trips, the Poosh founder’s romance with the Blink-182 drummer has been there for the world to see.

This time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a post-shower snap on Instagram where she was seen sporting a braid which was made by her man as the post was captioned: 'Braid by @travisbarker.'

Take a look:



