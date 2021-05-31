Ahmad Ali Butt receives Covid-19 vaccine; ‘Got vaccinated’

Pakistani star Ahmad Ali Butt on Monday got his first jab of coronavirus vaccine in Lahore.



He took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans.

Ahmad Ali posted his photo receiving the jab and revealed he got his vaccine at a private hospital in Lahore.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor wrote “Got vaccinated! Thank you for a swift and professional process.”

“I've got Vaccinated!,” he further said.