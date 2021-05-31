close
Mon May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021

Ahmad Ali Butt receives Covid-19 vaccine; ‘Got vaccinated’

Mon, May 31, 2021
Ahmad Ali Butt receives Covid-19 vaccine; ‘Got vaccinated’

Pakistani star Ahmad Ali Butt on Monday got his first jab of coronavirus vaccine in Lahore.

He took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans.

Ahmad Ali posted his photo receiving the jab and revealed he got his vaccine at a private hospital in Lahore.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani  actor wrote “Got vaccinated! Thank you for a swift and professional process.”

“I've got Vaccinated!,” he further said.

