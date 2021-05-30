Ed Sheeran weighs in on his secrets to ‘eating healthier’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his secret tactics towards becoming a ‘healthier version’ of himself.
The singer discussed his ace-in-the-hole tactic over on BBC Radio 1 and admitted, “I've been really healthy, like kind of stopped all the bad habits stuff in my life. You know, started exercising every day," since becoming a dad.
he also added, “I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't need to take away every single day and it's been good. I've been keeping busy doing that. I became a dad, which is a seismic change in my life.”