Ed Sheeran weighs in on his secrets to ‘eating healthier’

Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his secret tactics towards becoming a ‘healthier version’ of himself.

The singer discussed his ace-in-the-hole tactic over on BBC Radio 1 and admitted, “I've been really healthy, like kind of stopped all the bad habits stuff in my life. You know, started exercising every day," since becoming a dad.

he also added, “I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't need to take away every single day and it's been good. I've been keeping busy doing that. I became a dad, which is a seismic change in my life.”