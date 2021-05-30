Friends producer shares how Matthew Perry is doing since reunion special

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Executive producer of Friends Kevin Bright gave fans a much needed health update on Matthew Perry since his appearance on the show's reunion special.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the director said:
“I talked to him. It was great seeing him again and what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show," he said.
"But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”
During the Friends: The Reunion special fans noted Matthew’s slurred speech leaving them concerned.
However it was later uncovered that the actor underwent a dental procedure that day which left him in pain.
“He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech," a source told The Sun.