Billie Eilish announces cities, dates for 2022 ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour

Renowned singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently announced the official dates for her ‘Happier Than Ever’ 2022 world tour.

The official list was announced shortly after tickets went on sale and the entire event is slated to kick off starting from June 3rd all the way into July on the 2nd.

The UK special features stops and shows in one of Britain’s well known cities including, Belfast, Dublin, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin and Paris.

Check it out below:



