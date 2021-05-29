close
Sat May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021

Charlize Theron, Elton John seek British PM's help in fight against AIDs

Sat, May 29, 2021
 

Charlize Theron is among  leaders and champions of the global HIV response who have sought   Boris Johson's help in their fight against the deadly disease.

Theron, Sir Elton John and other activists have written an open letter to the British prime minister  ahead of   ahead of the G7 summit.

The "Old Guard" actress mentioned the letter in her  Instagram story while also mentioning the organization by Elton John.

"We are writing to you as Chair of this year’s G7 summit. While naturally, Covid-19 is currently dominating the agenda, it is vital that you and your fellow leaders also protect and build on what we have achieved in the fight to end AIDS and use that in the struggle against Covid-19," read the letter.

Theron is the Founder of Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project while Sir Elton is the founder of his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The letter said, "The G7 meeting in June, coming on the heels of the UN High Level Meeting on HIV and the Fortieth Anniversary of the first AIDS cases, presents a vital opportunity to rally the world to act together. You rightly plan to focus the G7 meeting on addressing global health and pandemics. We have seen over the past year how such pandemics thrive on the fault lines of racial, social and economic inequality." 

